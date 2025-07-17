FDA Authorizes Juul E-Cigarettes in Tobacco and Menthol Flavors

The Wall Street Journal reported today (July 17) that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized Juul Labs to resume selling its original e-cigarette device and refill cartridges in tobacco and menthol flavors, the newspaper was told by sources familiar with the decision.

The move marks a major reversal after the FDA banned Juul’s products in 2022, citing concerns over public health. That decision was later stayed following an appeal by the company.

“The decision follows wider expectations in the industry that the Trump Administration would ease regulatory hurdles for launching new vapes and other smoking alternatives,” Emma Rumney wrote for Reuters. “Some companies have seen FDA applications for new nicotine products languish for years or, like Juul, faced rejections that were challenged in court.”

The approval breathes new life into Juul, which had faced regulatory roadblocks and financial turmoil after the initial ban. It also potentially signals a broader shift in FDA oversight, as the agency faces growing pressure over delays in product reviews and the proliferation of unauthorized nicotine products in the market. Juul’s authorization is seen as a potential bellwether for other pending applications in the vaping industry, the WSJ suggested.