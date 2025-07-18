22nd Century Group Expands VLN Cigarette Sales Across U.S.

22nd Century Group announced a major expansion of its reduced-nicotine VLN cigarette products, with state authorizations now covering up to 41 states. The company’s VLN Gold and Green are currently approved in 41 states, while new products like VLN Red, Smoker Friendly VLN, and Pinnacle VLN are entering 20 or more markets in 2025.

CEO Larry Firestone said the approvals clear the way for VLN and partner brands to launch in more than 2,000 retail outlets by the second half of 2025.

“Our products are the only combustible cigarettes that meet the FDA’s reduced-nicotine criteria,” Firestone said. “These commercial launches and our readiness once we receive state approval to scale availability to all 50 states for the entire U.S. cigarette market continues to demonstrate that there need not be any commercial barriers to adopting this FDA policy, which could be the most impactful health decision in a generation.”

The move comes as the FDA considers a national low-nicotine mandate. VLN cigarettes, which contain 95% less nicotine than conventional brands, are the only combustible products that meet the FDA’s proposed standards.