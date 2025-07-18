$3.2M of Contraband Tobacco Seized in Canadian Traffic Stop

A traffic complaint in Ontario, Canada, allowed police to uncover a massive shipment of contraband tobacco valued at C$4.4 million ($3.2 million). Police stopped the truck after a concerned motorist reported it for speeding. Provincial police, along with Ministry of Transportation staff, discovered 17,820 kilograms of untaxed fine-cut tobacco during the inspection.

Authorities say the illicit shipment would have cost the government an estimated C$9.1 million ($6.6 million) in lost taxes. A 60-year-old man from Puslinch, Canada, has been charged with trafficking contraband tobacco.