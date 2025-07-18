PDI Technologies Prepares Retailers for Altria’s 2026 Digital Trade Program

Ahead of the 2026 launch of Altria Group Distribution Company’s (AGDC) Digital Trade Program (DTP), PDI Technologies announced its continued support for retailers navigating the evolving tobacco loyalty landscape.

PDI, already P+ certified and actively assisting stores in meeting current DTP requirements, is developing advanced integration tools and services to ensure both chain and independent retailers are ready for the upcoming changes, expected to take effect on January 1, 2026.

“Our goal is to help retailers fully leverage AGDC’s DTP at all levels and deliver value to engaged adult tobacco consumers 21 and older,” said Mike Melson, senior vice president and general manager of Payments and Loyalty at PDI.

PDI will offer guidance, resources, and support through its platform and at Connections Live 2025 in Denver this August, where AGDC will provide in-person training on the new program.