Eastern Company Sets New Unified Price for Local Cigarettes

Egypt’s Eastern Company announced a new unified retail price of LE 44 ($0.88) for all its local cigarette brands, effective Friday, July 18, 2025. The move, approved during the company’s Board of Directors meeting on July 17, supports implementation of the Value Added Tax Law and the national health insurance system while aiming to stabilize the market and maintain fair pricing.

Brands affected include Cleopatra King Size, Cleopatra Box, Mondial (all varieties), and Boston/Lemont. Merchant profit margins will range between LE 0.05 ($0.001) and LE 0.25 ($0.005) per pack. The company urged consumers to report any price violations to authorities to ensure compliance.