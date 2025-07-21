Suntree Vanilla Cream Vape Being Recalled in New Zealand

New Zealand’s Ministry of Health issued a public warning against the Suntree – Vanilla Cream (30ml) vaping product after tests revealed unsafe levels of diacetyl, a chemical linked to a serious lung condition known as “popcorn lung.” The alert, issued under section 72(1) of the Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products Act, comes as Hoopers Vapor Ltd, the product’s maker, begins a consumer-level recall to remove the product from store shelves. An estimated 300 units have been sold over the past 17 months.

Diacetyl, known for its buttery flavor, was detected in the product at levels more than four times New Zealand’s legal limit of 22 parts per million (ppm). Inhalation of high concentrations of diacetyl has been linked to bronchiolitis obliterans, a rare and irreversible lung disease commonly called popcorn lung.

Consumers are advised to stop using the product and return any unused portions to the place of purchase or dispose of it by flushing it down the sink with cold water. The Ministry stressed that while vaping product manufacturers must notify authorities, current legislation does not require pre-market testing or approval, making post-market surveillance crucial.