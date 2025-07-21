Türkiye Launches New Anti-Smoking Campaign

The Health Ministry has launched a new nationwide campaign under the theme “Smoke-Free Türkiye” as part of its ongoing efforts to combat tobacco addiction, which “remains one of the leading preventable causes of death both globally and in Türkiye.” The campaign, introduced in the 16th year of the country’s tobacco control efforts, aims to reduce smoking rates and encourage a healthier lifestyle.

Backed by a comprehensive action plan for 2024–2028, it focuses on raising awareness, providing support services, and, especially, protecting young people from the harmful effects of tobacco products.