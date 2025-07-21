U.S. Retail Groups Urge White House to Crack Down on Illegal Chinese Vapes

A coalition of major U.S. retail and energy associations is calling on the White House to take urgent action against the surge of illegal vape products entering the country from China. In a joint letter sent July 18, the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS), along with Energy Marketers of America, National Association of Tobacco Outlets (NATO), National Association of Truck Stop Operators (NATSO), and the Society of Independent Gasoline Marketers of America (SIGMA), said illicit vapes are undercutting legitimate retailers and exposing regulatory failures.

The groups blame the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products (CTP) for poor enforcement and slow product approvals, urging reforms and tighter border controls.

“The convenience store and travel center industries are facing a crisis of illicit product from China,” the letter said. “Vape and e-cigarette products have been flooding our country for years and drawing business away from law-abiding retailers.

“We need change at the Center for Tobacco Products and help from the federal enforcement agencies to clean up this mess. We are asking for your help to do that.”