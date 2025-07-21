Zimbabwe, Algeria Deepening Trade Ties with Tobacco at Center

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently went to Algeria for a two-day State visit aimed at strengthening trade and economic cooperation between the two countries. While Zimbabwe and Algeria have maintained strong political ties, economic exchanges have remained limited. The visit is expected to pave the way for new bilateral trade agreements, with a particular focus on agriculture, especially tobacco exports.

Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Algeria, Vusumuzi Ntonga, confirmed that Virginia tobacco from Zimbabwe is already reaching Algerian markets—but indirectly, through third parties.

“We actually visited one of the factories of the tobacco companies, where we saw bales and bales of Virginia tobacco from Zimbabwe, but coming through a third company,” Ntonga said. “We invited the Tobacco Industry Marketing Board (TIMB) and they had direct discussions with the company here. The company agreed to look at the options of buying directly from Zimbabwe. And they are also interested in buying all their Virginia tobacco supplies from Zimbabwe. So that is an opportunity that TIMB needs to follow up and finalize.”

The President is set to meet Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune for one-on-one talks, followed by the signing of several cooperation agreements.