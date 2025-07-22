Award-winning e-liquid producer, Riot Labs, has added six new “supercharged” flavors to its Riot X e-liquid range. 

PRESS RELEASE

Developed in its award-winning lab in Milton Keynes, England, the range hits shelves from today and features six maximum intensity flavors, which the producer claims deliver the purest, punchiest hit of flavor on the market.

The launch comes at an important time for the vape sector, with the disposable vape ban pushing vapers towards pods and refillable devices to help them continue their quit-smoking journey.

Ben Johnson, CEO and Founder of Riot Labs, claims flavor availability in the vape sector is a “massive opportunity” to support vapers who are quitting smoking.

Johnson commented:

“Hundreds of thousands of adult smokers continue to use vaping, proven to be the most effective quitting tool, as part of their quitting journey. In a pivotal year, choice of flavor plays a crucial role in smokers turning to vaping to help them kick the habit and it’s the perfect moment to add new flavors to our Riot X range, to help consumers who are navigating new devices like refillables to maintain their quitting efforts.”

Riot X launches with a pointed marketing campaign calling out the import vape market with “Made in our lab. Not in a sweatshop. No children were involved in the making of this product”.

A significant 90% of the vape industry is based overseas. The fallout of Donald Trump’s steep tariffs on imports could see the UK flooded with cheap, unregulated, and potentially harmful vapes entering the UK market.

According to Riot Labs, its team of expert flavorists has spent years perfecting the blends of each e-liquid, testing thousands of variations to make something truly unique in its in-house lab in Milton Keynes.

Unlike many e-liquids that simply increase sweetness – masking individual notes – Riot X offers maximum intensity with maximum clarity, allowing every layer of the flavor profile to shine through.

The six-strong range of new flavors will be available online and in retailers from today, including Cherry Colada, Blue Razz Sour Watermelon, Mango and Blackcurrant Gelato, Pink Lemon and Lime, Strawberry and Banana Marshmallow, Sour Grape Chew.

Nicotine strengths of 5mg, 10mg, and 20mg will be available starting from an RRP of £3.99.