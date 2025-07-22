Czech Museum Slammed for VR Exhibit Glamorizing Smoking

The Czech National Museum is under fire for its new virtual reality exhibition, Steps of Progress, over claims that it glamorizes smoking and potentially violates tobacco advertising laws. Launched July 1, the exhibit immerses visitors in a digital journey from the 19th century to the future. However, several scenes prominently feature historic Czech figures smoking, without any health warnings.

In one segment, inventor František Křižík lights a cigar for composer Antonín Dvořák, while another shows actress Olga Scheinpflugová pulling out a box of cigars in casual conversation. More problematic for critics is a futuristic scene that includes two robots casually discussing nicotine use for stress.

“It could be a clear promotion of nicotine products,” said Radek Jurnikl of Sananim, an organization focused on addiction treatment, who admitted not having personally seen the exhibit and warned that the context is critical.

The exhibit’s sponsor, Philip Morris ČR, the country’s largest tobacco company, is credited in the display and online, sparking deeper concern. Philip Morris ČR denied that any branding appears in the experience, claiming it adheres to strict marketing codes. “None of our brands appear in the virtual reality content,” said company spokesman Vojtěch Severýn. “We follow a strict marketing code to keep nicotine products out of the hands of minors.”

The National Museum insists the scenes reflect historical accuracy and are not promotional. “Progress is the driving force of human development, but it’s not a straight path without mistakes and errors,” said museum spokesperson Kristina Kvapilová, attempting to underscore that smoking is indeed a negative trait when explaining the name of the exhibition.

However, critics argue that the lack of disclaimers and prominent tobacco presence, even in futuristic scenes, undermines public health messaging, especially as Czech law now bans sponsorships that promote smoking and restricts flavored e-cigarettes. They further argue that the controversy has sparked a wider debate about the ethics of corporate sponsorship and the blurred lines between history and promotion in public exhibitions.