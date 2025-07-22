Mindanao Tobacco Production Nearly Doubles

Tobacco production in Mindanao surged 44% in 2024 as more farmers in the southern Philippines turned to the crop for its growing profitability, according to data from the National Tobacco Administration (NTA). Ma. Mercedes Ayco of NTA Mindanao said farmers are drawn to native “batek” tobacco for its fast growth and strong domestic demand. To support the industry, the NTA launched the five-year Sustainable Tobacco Enhancement Program (STEP) last year. The program offers irrigation, equipment, training, and marketing support to strengthen the tobacco sector across the island.

Production rose from 5.4 million kilograms in 2023 to 9.7 million kg in 2024. Misamis Oriental led the pack, contributing 7.7 million kg—nearly 80% of the region’s total. Maguindanao del Sur posted a 62% increase in output. The number of tobacco farmers in Mindanao jumped from 4,630 in 2023 to over 8,100 in 2024, with cultivation areas expanding from nearly 3,000 to over 4,400 hectares. Top-quality leaves fetched up to P700 ($12.60) per kilo in Misamis Oriental.

Tobacco remains the only crop in the Philippines with guaranteed floor prices, supporting livelihoods for over 2 million Filipinos, including 430,000 farmers and workers, the NTA said.