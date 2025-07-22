Philip Morris International Reports Record Q2 Earnings

Philip Morris International Inc. reported record second-quarter results today (July 22) driven by strong growth in its smoke-free portfolio and resilient performance in combustibles. Net revenues reached an all-time high, with smoke-free products—including IQOS, ZYN, and VEEV—accounting for 41% of total sales. Shipments of smoke-free products rose 11.8%, while gross profit from the category jumped over 23%.

CEO Jacek Olczak highlighted a “reacceleration” in IQOS and ZYN sales, especially in Europe, Japan, and the U.S., where ZYN’s offtake rose 36% in June. PMI’s e-vapor brand VEEV more than doubled shipment volumes, now leading in several European markets.

Combustible products like Marlboro remained stable, contributing to a 2.1% revenue increase despite expected volume declines. PMI also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.35 per share. Buoyed by strong year-to-date performance, the company raised its full-year earnings guidance.

