Philippines Raises Minimum Prices for Cigarettes and Vapes

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) in the Philippines raised the minimum retail prices for cigarettes and vape products to reflect updated tax and production cost estimates, according to a revenue regulation issued July 18. The floor price for a pack of cigarettes is now set at ₱85.57 ($1.45), up from ₱78.58 ($1.34), with the estimated production cost increased to ₱10.25 ($0.17) per pack. Heated tobacco products now carry a floor price of ₱61.47 ($1.04) per 20-piece pack.

For vape products, the minimum price for a 2ml nicotine pod surged to ₱353.18 ($6) from ₱180.67 ($3.07). Disposable pods are now priced at ₱183.31 (3.12), prefilled pods at ₱174.89 ($2.97), and disposable devices at ₱98.18 ($1.67)—all for 10ml products.

The BIR collected ₱58.97 billion ($1 billion) in excise taxes from tobacco products in the first half of 2025, a 34% increase year-on-year. Vape excise tax collections soared by 738%, reaching ₱1.5 billion ($25.5 million).

The updated prices will take effect 15 days after publication in the Official Gazette or the BIR’s website.