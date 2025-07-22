Study: 78M Cigarettes Smoked Daily in Britain

More than 78 million cigarettes are smoked each day across England, Wales, and Scotland—equating to roughly 900 every second—according to a new study by University College London (UCL), funded by Cancer Research UK.

The study, published in Nicotine & Tobacco Research, highlights sharp inequalities in smoking habits. People from lower socioeconomic backgrounds smoke more—11 cigarettes a day on average—compared to 9.4 among more affluent groups. Regionally, smokers in the North East and Scotland top the charts with 11.7 cigarettes per day, while Londoners smoke the fewest at 8.4.

Despite falling smoking rates—from 18.8% in 2013 to 11.9% in 2023—Britain is unlikely to meet its smokefree targets. England, aiming for 5% prevalence by 2030, is projected to hit that mark by 2039. Scotland may not reach it until the late 2040s.