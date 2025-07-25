Indonesian Academic Calls for Annual 25% Minimum Tax Increase

A leading academic voice from the University of Indonesia’s Center for Social Security Studies (PKJS UI) is calling for a 25% annual increase in Indonesia’s minimum tobacco tax, citing affordability and rising youth smoking rates as critical public health concerns. Speaking at a media workshop on tobacco control, PKJS UI Head Aryana Satrya argued that Indonesia’s cigarette prices — despite reaching Rp 49,900 ($3 USD) — remain among the lowest globally, enabling widespread access, especially among minors.

Citing internal research, Satrya claimed that raising prices to Rp 60,000–70,000 could compel 60–70% of smokers to quit. The call for tax hikes is tied to a broader push for stricter allocation of tobacco tax revenue toward cessation services, public health education, enforcement of smoke-free areas, and anti-illicit trade initiatives. PKJS UI recommends mandating that at least 40% of shared tobacco tax revenues (DBH CHT) and 25% of regional cigarette taxes (PRD) directly fund tobacco control programs.

Meanwhile, government officials reaffirmed that Rp 6.39 trillion in DBH CHT will be distributed across 27 provinces in 2025, with health receiving 40% of that allocation. However, pressure is mounting to direct a larger and more consistent share toward demand-reduction strategies.

Data from the 2023 Indonesian Health Survey shows that the country now has 63.1 million active smokers, including a troubling 7.4% of youth aged 10–18. Even more alarming is the emergence of smoking behavior among children aged as young as 4, with 2.6% of child smokers falling into the 4–9 age group.