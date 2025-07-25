Monaco Expands “Zero Cigarette Butt” Campaign

In its 15th year, Monaco’s “Zero Cigarette Butt” campaign has taken a creative turn with the introduction of limited-edition pocket ashtrays designed by local artist Mr One Teas. Launched by Deputy Mayor Marjorie Crovetto and Estelle Antognelli of the Directorate of Tourism and Conventions (DTC), the initiative blends civic engagement with sustainability messaging, reinforcing Monaco’s positioning as a clean and environmentally responsible destination.

The artist’s design now serves as the campaign’s official visual identity, with ashtrays distributed at tourist information points, public institutions, and the SMEG/SMA store. Ten new MégotBox collection terminals have also been installed in key public areas, resulting in the recovery of over 80,000 cigarette butts this year—equivalent to protecting more than 35 million liters of water from contamination.