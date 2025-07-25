Pakistan Tobacco Company Expects $150M Export Windfall

Pakistan Tobacco Company (PTC) is projecting over $150 million in tobacco product exports for the 2025–26 financial year, as the country’s tobacco crop yields a significant surplus. With national tobacco production estimated at 140 million kilograms — well above the total industry demand of 81.5 million kg — the company says it is positioned to capitalize on international markets, while reinforcing its domestic supply chain through robust farmer engagement.

PTC’s Head of Leaf, Imaduddin, emphasized the company’s integrated farmer model, which includes guaranteed procurement, financial support exceeding Rs1 billion, and agronomic training for over 10,000 contracted farmers. With the help of nearly 150 field technicians, PTC provides end-to-end support to ensure consistent quality and sustainability in its leaf sourcing operations. Imaduddin also clarified that the federal excise duty, set at Rs390 per kilogram, is absorbed entirely by manufacturers and does not impact grower incomes—an important distinction as fiscal pressures on the industry mount.