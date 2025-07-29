Italy Discovers One of Europe’s Largest Illegal Cigarette Factories

On July 22, 2025, Italian authorities supported by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) dismantled a clandestine cigarette manufacturing facility near Stornara in Apulia. The site had the capacity to produce up to 2 million cigarettes daily and was estimated to be worth over €1.3 million.

The operation included coordination across Apulia and Sicily, targeting a broader smuggling network. Logistics chains, packaging systems counterfeit samples, and ready-to-ship finished product were seized. The scale and structure indicate a well-developed organized supply network bypassing regulated markets.