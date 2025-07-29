NC Tobacco Farmers Transition into Pork

North Carolina A&T Cooperative Extension’s “From Bright Leaf to Berkshires” initiative is helping former tobacco growers pivot to pork by training them in Berkshire pig production using hoop‑structure barns. Over two cohorts totaling 18 farmers have been trained in areas like nutrition, reproductive management, waste handling, biosecurity, and niche marketing strategies.

Funded by the state’s Tobacco Trust Fund Commission, the program has already generated notable returns—over half a million dollars in pork sales, creation of new jobs, and incremental state tax revenue. Stakeholders emphasize that modern pork production involves a steep learning curve and investments in new infrastructure far removed from tobacco farming.