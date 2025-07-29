Pyxus to Hold Conference Call

Pyxus International will release its financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2026 on Aug. 6, 2025.

The earnings conference call and webcast will be held at 9 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. To participate in the call, investors and analysts can dial (929) 477-0448 or (888) 254-3590 and use conference ID 8412361. There will also be a live webcast.

Prior to the event, Pyxus will issue a press release disclosing the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The archived recording of the webcast will be available on the company’s investor relations webpage shortly after the call.