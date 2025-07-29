Tobacco Companies Using Online Gaming, Metaverse for Marketing

Tobacco companies are now using online gaming communities, virtual reality platforms, NFTs, and avatars to promote and market smoking and vaping to young people, according to a recent World Conference on Tobacco Control report, notes the Times of India.

Using these metaverse platforms bypasses traditional advertising restrictions and raising the possibility of increasing youth tobacco use, according to the research from the Canary Project.

The digital promotions often include things like branded virtual lounges, influencer avatars, and immersive events featuring tobacco products.

Experts are concerned that the tactic will normalize tobacco use among youth; over half of the metaverse’s active users are ages 13 and below. “The combination of immersive technology and addictive marketing is deeply concerning,” said Melina Magsumbol of Vital Strategies India, part of the global health organization that runs the Canary Project.