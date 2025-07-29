Tobacco Use Linked to Higher Depression and Anxiety in Adolescents: Study

A recent study in PLOS Mental Health showed that adolescents who use e-cigarettes or traditional tobacco products have a higher likelihood of depression and anxiety than non-tobacco users.

The study looked at more than 60,000 U.S. middle school and high school students between 2021 and 2023.

According to the study, adolescents using tobacco reported more symptoms of depression and anxiety while adolescents using both e-cigarettes and conventional tobacco products showed higher risk of these mental health issues.

The authors of the study stated that “while causality cannot be determined, the results from this study showed that all forms of tobacco use were significantly associated with mental health issues. There is a need to continue promoting mental health support and implementing tailored interventions to combat all forms of tobacco use among adolescents.”