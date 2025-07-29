Turning Points to Host Conference Call

Turning Points Brands will hold a conference call on Aug. 6, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time to review its second-quarter 2025 results.

Those interested can participate using call-in numbers (800) 715-9871 (U.S. toll-free) or (646) 307-1963 (international) and event ID 6640134.

Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call and follow the audio prompts after typing in the event ID. The call will also be broadcast live as a listen-only webcast from the investor relations section of the company’s website. The replay of the webcast will be available on the website two hours following the call.