Japan Tobacco Logs Higher H1 Profit

Japan Tobacco (JT) delivered a solid performance in the first half of 2025, reporting profit attributable to parent company owners at ¥319.9 billion ($2.1bn), up from ¥305.2 billion a year prior. Revenue rose to ¥1.73 trillion (from ¥1.57 trillion in H1 2024), driving earnings per share higher to ¥180.17 versus ¥171.86 year-on-year.

Revenue gains were attributed to both domestic market resilience and growth in international segments, including smokeless products and e-cigarettes. Though specific product-level breakdowns were not disclosed, analysts note that JT continues to diversify beyond traditional combustible formats to offset stagnating cigarette volume in established markets.