Kenya Bans All Tobacco and Nicotine Imports

Kenya’s government has instituted an immediate ban on the importation of tobacco and nicotine-containing products, citing alarming increases in youth addiction rates. Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale announced the ban before parliament on July 30, 2025, pointing to the need to stem cheap, widely available imported products that undermine local regulations and facilitate underage consumption.

The ban applies to all tobacco categories, including cigarettes, smokeless tobacco, and vaping products, representing an aggressive step compared to previous regulatory measures. The Secretary also said that the government is in the process of designing more sophisticated graphic health warnings.