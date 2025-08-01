Louisiana: Retailer Successfully Challenges Higher Excise Duty

In Louisiana, a tobacco retailer successfully challenged plans to impose higher excise duties on the sale of cigar wrappers. The state had proposed raising the tax rate applied to wrappers to close a perceived loophole, classifying them alongside tobacco products rather than accessories. The seller argued that wrappers should remain exempt based on standard accessory definitions, and prevailing case law supported their position. Louisiana’s Department of Revenue ultimately withdrew enforcement plans, leading to a reversal of the proposed rate hike.