Malaysia to Extend “Pro‑Health” Tax to Tobacco, Vape

Malaysia’s 13th Malaysia Plan introduces an expanded “pro‑health” tax framework, initially targeting sugary beverages and now proposed to encompass tobacco, vaping, and alcohol products. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim endorsed the expansion on July 31, 2025, signaling a broader fiscal strategy to fund public health initiatives through targeted sin taxes.

Consumer advocates have dubbed this initiative a potential “cancer tax,” calling for clear labeling of the tax’s health-driven intent. Critics argue that while the tax may raise additional revenue, policymakers must ensure it does not disproportionately burden low-income segments without accompanying cessation support and health education programs.