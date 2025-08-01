Oregon: Counties Award $350K in Anti-Tobacco Grants

In a collaborative effort to combat tobacco use, Clackamas and Washington counties in Oregon have launched a new grant program, distributing a total of $350,000 to seven community-based organizations. The initiative is specifically designed to address health disparities by focusing on communities with higher rates of commercial tobacco use, including youths, people in low-income areas, and communities of color.

The Commercial Tobacco Prevention Grant is a joint project of the two counties’ public health divisions, which received 29 applications before selecting seven organizations to receive $50,000 each. The funding will support programs from January 2024 to June 2025, with the goal of tackling the root causes of tobacco use, such as lack of access to healthcare and mental health resources.

Each of the seven funded organizations has created a unique, culturally specific program to reach their target communities.