Study Links Teen Vaping to a Resurgence in Smoking Risk

A new study is raising alarms that the decades-long decline in youth smoking could be at risk due to the rise of e-cigarettes. The research, conducted by a team of scientists from the University of Michigan, Penn State University, and Purdue University, suggests that teen vaping may be acting as a “gateway” to traditional cigarette use.

According to the study, teen smoking rates have been in a steep decline since the 1970s, a result of widespread anti-smoking campaigns and stricter regulations. However, the study’s data suggests that for a new generation of youth, those protective measures may be failing.

The research finds that the probability of a non-vaping teen becoming a regular cigarette smoker is extremely low—less than a 1-in-50 chance. But for a teen who has tried vaping, that risk jumps to more than 1 in 10, and for consistent vapers, the odds rise to nearly 1 in 3.

The authors of the study, including Jessica Mongilio of the University of Michigan, are using their findings to advocate for stronger regulations on e-cigarette marketing and sales. They believe that building a strong body of evidence is essential to pushing for policy changes that could protect young people from nicotine addiction and prevent a reversal of the hard-won gains against tobacco use.