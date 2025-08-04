22nd Century Group Announces Reduced-Nicotine Cigarette Launch

22nd Century Group, Inc. announced the first shipments of its new Pinnacle VLN Gold and Pinnacle VLN Menthol reduced-nicotine content cigarettes will be available September 1 at nearly 1,000 convenience store locations across 12 states.

Company CEO Larry Firestone said Pinnacle’s conventional cigarettes have built strong customer loyalty, and the new VLN line offers smokers a choice to significantly reduce nicotine intake—about a 95% reduction compared to traditional cigarettes.

The company plans to expand the Pinnacle VLN range into more states and stores while continuing to supply other Pinnacle products, including conventional cigarettes, cigarillos, and moist snuff. Firestone emphasized 22nd Century’s commitment to lead the tobacco harm reduction movement by increasing access to these reduced-nicotine products.