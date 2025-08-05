Experts Urge South Korea’s Government to Raise Cigarette Prices

Anti-smoking experts are calling on South Korea’s new government to double cigarette prices and strengthen tobacco regulations to curb smoking rates and protect public health. In a new report, Professor Cho Hong-joon of Ulsan University and Lee Sung-kyu of the Korea Tobacco Control Research Education Center outlined seven key policy recommendations, including raising cigarette prices to 10,000 won ($7.20), enforcing plain packaging, and banning tobacco advertising in convenience stores.

South Korea currently sells cigarettes at around 4,500 won ($3.24) per pack—less than half the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development average. The researchers argue the price hike is overdue and would bring Korea in line with international standards, noting that cigarette prices are significantly higher in other countries, like Australia’s 45,000 won ($32.40) and France’s 20,000 won ($14.40).

The report also highlights the widespread presence of tobacco ads in stores, including near schools, and urges stricter enforcement of existing laws.