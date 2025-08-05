Pakistan’s National Assembly Panel Calls for Reforms to Support Tobacco Growers

Pakistan’s National Assembly Standing Committee on National Food Security met last week to address challenges facing tobacco growers, urging immediate reforms and greater inclusion of farmers in policymaking. Committee Chairman Syed Tariq Hussain emphasized the need to modernize agriculture and expand tobacco cultivation, citing global advances like drone technology.

Officials revealed that general sales tax is applied to cigarettes but not raw tobacco, and that Rs949 million ($3.3 million) in research funds remain unused due to a key vacancy at the Pakistan Tobacco Board (PTB). The committee demanded swift appointments to all vacant PTB posts to unblock stalled development projects.

Lawmakers also criticized the exclusion of tobacco growers from PTB committees overseeing local tax funds, corporate social responsibility programs, and crop development. The committee directed the ministry to ensure growers are included, calling their involvement essential for meaningful reform.