Queensland Seizes 45M Cigarettes, 350K Vapes in Black Market Crackdown

Queensland Health (Australia) seized 45 million illegal cigarettes, 350,000 vapes, and over six tons of loose-leaf tobacco since November 2024, as part of a statewide crackdown on the illicit tobacco trade. Authorities say new laws introduced in May have strengthened penalties and enforcement powers, aiming to dismantle the growing illicit tobacco network.

The surge in black market activity comes despite recent government efforts to tighten enforcement. A 2024 Brisbane Times investigation found widespread illegal sales across Brisbane, with foreign brands like Manchester, Double Happiness, and ESSE openly sold at half the price of legal products.