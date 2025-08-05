Scandinavian Raises U.S. Cigar Prices, Discontinues 34 SKUs

Yesterday (August 4), Scandinavian Tobacco Group (STG) announced a price increase on cigars sold in the U.S., effective immediately, marking its annual adjustment for General Cigar Co. and Forged Cigar Co. brands. According to Halfwheel, unlike other recent hikes driven by tariffs, STG clarified that this increase is unrelated to the Trump administration’s tariff policies. However, the existing 5% tariff surcharge will remain, as the tariffs have not been lifted.

STG also revealed the discontinuation of 34 SKUs, primarily from the Alec Bradley line, which it acquired in 2023.