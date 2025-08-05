Senators Demand Answers from FDA Over Juul Approval

A coalition of Democratic U.S. senators is pressing the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for answers after it issued marketing granted orders (MGOs) for Juul e-cigarettes. Led by Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, the group—also including Senators Richard Blumenthal, Tammy Baldwin, Ed Markey, Jeff Merkley, Jack Reed, Ron Wyden and Elizabeth Warren—sent a letter to FDA Commissioner Marty Makary last week expressing deep concern over the agency’s reversal of prior marketing denial orders (MDOs) issued to Juul Labs Inc. in 2022.

The lawmakers cited potential conflicts of interest, pointing to ties between former Trump administration officials and Juul’s lobbying efforts. They also highlighted Juul’s $1.1 billion settlement with 48 states over allegations of youth-targeted marketing.

“We are deeply troubled by the appearance of conflicts of interest between the Trump administration and the e-cigarette industry in the United States,” the senators wrote, requesting detailed responses to their questions by August 22.

The FDA has not yet responded publicly to the letter.