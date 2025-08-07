22nd Century to Release Financials Aug. 14

22nd Century Group, Inc. announced today (August 7) that it will host a webcast on Thursday, August 14, at 8 a.m. ET to discuss its 2025 second quarter results, which are to be reported in a press release two hours earlier.

During the webcast, Larry Firestone, chairman and CEO, and Dan Otto, CFO, will review financial results, discuss progress made in the recent months, and update plans for the 2025 year.

The live and archived webcast will be accessible on the events web page in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, at https://ir.xxiicentury.com/events.