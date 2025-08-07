Ireland’s Crackdown on Vape Sales to Minors Sees Few Consequences

Nearly 15% of retailers across Ireland have been caught violating laws banning the sale of vapes to children, with only a fraction facing legal consequences, according to new figures from the Health Service Executive (HSE). Enacted in December 2023, the law makes it illegal to sell nicotine-inhaling products to those under 18 years old. Since then, the HSE’s National Environmental Health Service has carried out 699 test-purchase inspections and found 102 to be non-compliant.

Of the 52 cases of non-compliance recorded in 2024, just 19 resulted in court proceedings to date. Only 12 led to convictions and fines, while six were resolved under the Probation Act, and one was dismissed.

Social Democrats TD Aidan Farrelly said the low number of prosecutions undermines the law’s credibility: “A law is only as strong as its enforceability. We have to make sure retailers are complying.”