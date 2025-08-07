Kenya’s Health Secretary Pushes to Regulate Miraa and Shisha

Kenyan Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale told the Senate that the country currently lacks laws regulating the use of miraa and shisha, and called on Parliament to enact necessary legislation to control their consumption. Appearing before the Senate Delegated Legislation Committee during deliberations on the Graphic Health Warnings for Tobacco Products, Duale said the Tobacco Control Bill, sponsored by Nominated Senator Catherine Mumma, offers a vital opportunity to introduce such controls.

“The Ministry of Health fully supports the Bill,” Duale said. “We have submitted our proposed amendments and urge senators to pass it.” He also revealed that “powerful individuals” had tried to pressure the ministry into approving harmful tobacco products but insisted the entire government must safeguard public health.

Mombasa Senator Mohammed Faki raised the alarm over the lack of regulations for miraa, muguka, and shisha, calling them as dangerous as tobacco. He warned that the tobacco industry would likely attempt to influence lawmakers to block the Bill.