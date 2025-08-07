KT&G Posts Strong Q2 Results, Raises Dividend Amid Global Growth

KT&G reported strong second-quarter earnings with revenue up 8.7% Y-Y to KRW 1.55 trillion ($1.1 billion) and operating profit rising 8.6% to KRW 349.8 billion ($252 million). The gains mark the third consecutive quarter of growth and a new milestone, with first-half revenue exceeding KRW 3 trillion ($2.2 billion) for the first time.

Driven by global demand for its tobacco products, especially in Asia and Latin America, KT&G also saw strong results in its next-generation products and health food segments. Global cigarette sales rose 9.1%, reaching 16.7 billion sticks.

The company raised its interim dividend to KRW 1,400 ($1.008) per share and announced a KRW 300 billion ($216 million) share buyback and cancellation starting August 8, part of its ongoing KRW 3.7 trillion ($2.7 billion) Value Up plan to boost shareholder returns.

KT&G reaffirmed its goal of achieving double-digit profit growth for 2025.