NSW Introduces Harshest-Ever Crackdown on Illicits

The New South Wales government today (August 6) introduced sweeping new legislation to Parliament aimed at tackling the illegal tobacco and vaping trade, including some of the toughest penalties in Australia. Under the proposed laws, selling tobacco without a license could result in fines of up to A$660,000 ($429,000) for individuals and A$880,000 ($572,000) for corporations.

Other key measures include:

New offenses for commercial possession or sale of illicit tobacco, carrying maximum penalties of over A$1.5 million ($975,000) and seven years’ imprisonment.

Closure orders for up to 90 days (short-term) or 12 months (long-term) for premises violating the laws.

Offenses for breaching closure orders, including entering or operating from sealed premises.

Lease termination powers for landlords and proposed penalties for those knowingly leasing to illegal sellers.

New laws against impersonating licensed sellers, resisting product seizure, or attempting to reclaim confiscated goods.

The crackdown follows the recent rollout of a tobacco licensing scheme, designed to improve regulatory oversight and reduce black market activity.