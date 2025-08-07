PAX Launches New Premium Flower Vaporizer

Cannabis tech leader PAX unveiled its latest innovation, the Pax Flow, a “high-performance dry herb vaporizer designed for modern consumers seeking a combustion-free smoking experience.”

“Featuring a hybrid heating system, up to six times more airflow, and a sleek, compact design, Flow delivers smoother, more flavorful vapor and easy maintenance,” the company said. The device also supports USB-C fast charging and offers customizable heat modes for personalized sessions.

Retailing at $350, Flow is now available globally in Onyx and Greenstone at pax.com and select retailers.