Pyxus Reports Sluggish Q1, But Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance

Pyxus International announced fiscal Q1 2026 results, reporting revenue of $508.8 million, down from $634.9 million a year earlier, primarily due to accelerated shipments into Q4 FY2025. Despite the decline, CEO Pieter Sikkel said results were in line with expectations and aligned with the company’s “normalized cycle” of buying early and selling later in the fiscal year.

Operating income was $21 million, down from $40.5 million Y-Y, while net loss reached $15.8 million versus a $4.6 million profit last year. Adjusted EBITDA dropped to $29.5 million, reflecting lower sales volumes but was supported by strong global demand and improved pricing.

The company noted a tobacco inventory of $1.1 billion, reflecting larger crop availability in Africa and South America. Uncommitted inventory remained low at 2.4% of processed stock, signaling sustained demand.

Despite the early numbers, Pyxus reaffirmed its FY2026 guidance of $2.3–$2.5 billion in revenue and $205–$235 million in adjusted EBITDA.