Universal Reports Solid Start to FY26 Driven by Improved Tobacco Mix

Universal Corporation announced solid first-quarter results for fiscal 2026, highlighting gains in its Tobacco Operations segment and continued interest in its Ingredients business. Despite a modest revenue dip of $3 million to $594 million, operating income rose by $17 million to $34 million, primarily due to a favorable product mix in Asia within the Tobacco segment. While tobacco sales volumes dropped 8%, sales prices rose 2%, reflecting stronger demand and better product quality.

CEO Preston D. Wigner emphasized the return to more typical global tobacco buying patterns, with low uncommitted inventory (11%) and larger flue-cured and burley crops underway. “Customer demand remains firm following years of short supply,” he said.

In the Ingredients segment, sales volumes rose, but operating income was affected by a weaker product mix, tariff-related demand concerns, and higher fixed costs tied to an expanded facility. Still, Universal noted sustained customer interest in its new value-added ingredients offerings.

The company ended the quarter with $178.4 million in cash, $355 million in available credit, and net debt down $47.1 million quarter-over-quarter.

The company’s board of directors also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.82 per share on the shares of the company, payable November 3, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 13.