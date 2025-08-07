VOOPOO Unveils “Futuristic” ARGUS Matrix

VOOPOO launched what it calls the company’s most advanced pod device yet: the ARGUS Matrix, “a bold leap into the future of vape design and performance.”

VOOPOO says the ARGUS Matrix features the “world’s first curved full-screen display on a pod system, creating a cyber-futuristic visual experience that’s as immersive as it is stylish,” using enhanced IML film technology and dynamic lighting that mimics circuit boards.

According to the company, the Matrix delivers substance through iCOSM CODE 2.0 technology in the ARGUS Top Fill Cartridge V2, “ensuring leak-proof usage and up to 30 days of consistent flavor delivery. With a 100 mL e-liquid endurance capacity, it’s designed for convenience and longevity.” Vapers can fine-tune their experience with adjustable wattage (up to 30 W), a 1350 mAh battery, and a three-level precision airflow system that caters to both MTL and RDL users.

Fully compatible with the ARGUS Pod Family, the Matrix offers seamless cartridge switching, blending style with versatility.