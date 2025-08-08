Hank Mozingo, Retired Tobacco Associates President, Passes Away at 57

Henry “Hank” Mozingo, the esteemed retired president of Tobacco Associates, Inc., and a respected figure in the U.S. flue-cured tobacco industry, passed away. His passing was announced by Corporate Secretary Veronica Martins and the Tobacco Associates Board of Directors, expressing deep sadness at the loss of a leader who left an indelible mark on the organization and the livelihoods of U.S. growers.

Mozingo’s career with Tobacco Associates spanned over three decades, beginning in 1990 with his first trip to Korea. He dedicated himself to expanding markets for U.S. flue-cured tobacco, fostering relationships with industry leaders, and promoting the quality of American leaf globally. His vision led to the development of new brands in several countries, including “Türkiye”, Taiwan, Korea, Thailand, Hungary, Jerusalem, the Philippines, and Vietnam. Notably, Mozingo was the first U.S. tobacco official to visit VINATABA after the normalization of U.S.-Vietnam relations in 1995.

Mozingo is remembered by colleagues as a gentle, honorable, and unwavering individual who treated those he worked with as family.

A Celebration of Life will be held August 10, at 3 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 134 S Peace Haven Rd, Winston-Salem, North Carolina. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made via the family’s GoFundMe, which will support the local Humane Society and establish a scholarship in Mozingo’s name at his alma mater, James Madison University.