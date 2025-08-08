Study: Curiosity-Based Messaging Reduces Nicotine Misperceptions

Many Americans still misunderstand nicotine’s role in smoking, with some wrongly believing it causes cancer or isn’t addictive, according to researchers from the University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg School for Communication and Rutgers University’s Institute for Nicotine & Tobacco Studies.

In a new Scientific Reports study, researchers focused on three groups of smokers who have “been targeted by the tobacco industry and tend to hold more false beliefs about nicotine” than other populations: Black/African American adults, rural adults, and young adults.

The study found that messages designed to spark curiosity—such as posing questions or sharing surprising statistics—were more effective at correcting nicotine false beliefs than fact-only statements, though the best approach varied by audience. The findings could help shape public education ahead of a proposed FDA rule to cap nicotine levels in cigarettes, which remain harmful regardless of nicotine content.