Nigeria Urged to Double Tobacco Tax

Nigerian advocacy group CAPPA has urged the government to raise excise taxes on tobacco products to 100%, saying the move could save thousands of lives and recover ₦526 billion ($347 million) annually in health and productivity losses.

CAPPA said the tobacco industry continues to target youths with cigarettes, vapes, and e-cigarettes despite nearly 30,000 tobacco-related deaths a year. The group called for swift action on a delayed 50% tax proposal and alignment with stronger tobacco controls seen in other African countries.