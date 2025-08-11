PCA Appoints Ricardo Carioni as Director of International Affairs & Education

Today (August 11), the Premium Cigar Association (PCA) announced the appointment of Ricardo Carioni as its new director of international affairs and education. “This position signals the PCA’s continued commitment to advancing premium cigar advocacy, education, and global engagement,” the organization said in a press release.

Carioni’s career spans over 18 years across seven countries, where he has lived and worked in senior roles. He served as head of development at Casa Turrent, chief operating officer of Tor Imports—the leading premium cigar distributor in Great Britain—and CEO of Gesinta, Spain’s foremost distributor of premium cigars. He is also the co-founder of The Cigar Academy, an educational institution that fosters knowledge and appreciation of premium cigars. He is also a former deputy ambassador and official representative of Nicaragua to the United Nations Maritime Organization, and worked for several multilateral institutions in the coffee, sugar, and cocoa sectors.

“Ricardo is a catalyst who brings a ton of energy and passion to any project,” said says Joshua Habursky, executive director of the PCA. “His expertise will allow the PCA to refine existing projects and help service our growing membership ranks. He will be working in a versatile role to help grow membership outside of the United States, create programs for U.S. retailers in the Caribbean Basin, and develop universal education programs for all membership categories.”