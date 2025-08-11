Philippines Warns Against Deadly ‘Tuklaw’ Cigarettes

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and Dangerous Drugs Board warned the public to avoid “tuklaw,” or black cigarettes, after reports of teenagers suffering seizure-like symptoms.

Tests show the product contains nicotine levels up to 9% and synthetic cannabinoids, which can trigger psychosis and hallucinations. PDEA chief Isagani Nerez said tuklaw, believed to originate from Vietnam’s “thuoc lao” tobacco, is being smuggled into the country and sold online.

Authorities plan to work with health agencies and law enforcement to curb its spread.